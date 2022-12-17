130 students participate in seminar on electric vehicles

Aurangabad: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) in collaboration with Tata Technologies organized a technical seminar on Electric Vehicle (EV) at Massia, Chikalthana office between December 12 to 14. In all, 130 students participated in the seminar.

This unique initiative is being implemented for the first time in India by Massia and Tata Technology. The main objective of this programme was to help engineering students as well as diploma final year students to master the techniques through practical hands-on experience.Massia president Kiran Jagtap guided the students and urged them to participate in this activity in maximum number and to get updated information about the new technology of EVs. During this programme, the EV technicians gave information to the engineering students and also imparted training through hands-on demonstration. Students received training on EV motor and drive method, different types of EV motor, drive method, energy consumption, selection of power train, calculation of power and torque and battery thermal management system.Vice president Anil Patil, assistant manager of Tata Technology, Siddharth Yawalkar, secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Rahul Mogle, treasurer Suresh Khillare, Pralhad Gaikwad and others were present.