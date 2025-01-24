137 Blackspots: Action against violators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A new report presented at the District Road Safety Committee meeting on Thursday has raised alarm about 137 accident-prone blackspots across the city and district. In response, District Collector Dileep Swami has issued an urgent directive for joint action by the transport, police, and public works departments to take strict measures against businesses, petrol pump owners, and hotel operators who have been illegally tampering with road dividers and altering speed breakers.

Critical action to prevent accidents

The committee's findings highlight several high-risk areas where accidents are frequent. To address this, authorities will begin installing speed breakers, road signs, direction boards, white markings, and dividers at these critical locations. Special attention will be given to busy roads, particularly near schools and hospitals. The Collector has also called for a comprehensive campaign to inspect school buses and conduct health check-ups for drivers.

Tough stance on illegal divider damage

In a decisive move, police have been instructed to file criminal cases against those found responsible for damaging road dividers. Petrol pump and hotel operators who have illegally altered dividers will be held accountable, with strict penalties and repair orders. Notices will be issued, and legal action will follow for those who fail to comply.

Rising concerns over reckless auto driving

The rise in accidents due to reckless auto-rickshaw driving has also come under scrutiny. Authorities have mandated regular alcohol tests for drivers and vehicle inspections to curb this dangerous trend.

A coordinated approach

The meeting, attended by officials from the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, RTO, police, public works department, and MSRDC, emphasized the need for a coordinated effort to improve road safety and prevent further accidents in the region.