137 Patients receive reconstructive surgery in three-day Lions Club camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 49th Free Plastic Surgery Camp, organised by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana in memory of Padma Shri Dr. Sharadkumar Dicksheet, in collaboration with MGM Hospital and the Chemist and Druggist Association, concluded on Tuesday, December 16. Over three days, 137 patients underwent corrective surgeries.

Range of surgeries

Patients included those with congenital cleft palate, cleft lip, nasal deformities, drooping eyelids, strabismus, enlarged nasal tip, scars from burns and injuries, and facial blemishes. Surgeries restored functionality and improved appearances, bringing relief and confidence to patients.

The surgeries were performed by Dr. Raj Lala from the USA, assisted by Dr. Isaki Raja, Dr. Pramod Bhale, Dr. Tejashri Sonawane, Dr. Ritesh Jadhav, Dr. Kirti Shaukin, and Dr. Samruddhi Sonawane of MGM Hospital. Dr. Lala also visited the wards to check on patients and provide post-operative care advice.

Notable cases

Faizal Shaikh from Hatti, Sillod, received his sixth surgery in 20 years for cleft palate and lip, initially treated by Dr. Dicksheet in childhood. Rasul Shah’s daughter from Naregaon showed improvement in drooping eyelids after three years of treatment. Other patients included Trupti Kathar, Usha Jadhav, Nikita Rathod, Janhavi Gangwal, and Ganesh Jayabhaye, treated for facial scars, nasal injuries, and strabismus.

Organisation and coordination

The camp’s success involved Lions Club president Rajesh Shukla, secretary Sudarshan Potbhare, treasurer Narendra Jadhav, project head Gajanan Zhalwar, co-project heads Vinod Agrawal, Bhushan Joshi, Kalyani Shukla, Ramesh Pokarna, Rajesh Bharuka, Vinod Chaudhary, Rajendra Loya, Mohan Himpalnekar, Rajkumar Tibdiwala, Jaykumar Thanvi, Ravindra Karvande, Ambadas Pale, R.B. Vaidya, Prakash Gothi, MGM coordinators, and Sasikh Rais, Sachin Mugdiya, Shakeel Arefi, Ganesh Bansode, Prabhakar Bakal, Satish Thole from the Chemists and Druggists Association.

Final day surgeries

On the camp’s final day, 39 patients underwent surgeries, completing the three-day camp successfully and offering treatment to patients with long-standing deformities.

Photo caption

Dr. Raj Lala inspecting patients who underwent plastic surgery on December 16, organised by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana. Present were Chikalthana Lions Club president Rajesh Shukla, project head Gajanan Zhalwar, Jaykumar Thanvi, Mohan Himpalnekar, and other organisers at the MGM hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.