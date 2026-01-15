1,372 People treated at polling centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the orders of municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth and under the guidance of municipal officer of health Dr. Paras Mandlecha, the municipal health department provided primary treatment and emergency services at polling centres on Thursday to officials, staff, police personnel, and voters participating in the election process.

A total of 1,372 people received necessary medical assistance throughout the day. Three patients were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), one to the civil hospital, and one to MGM hospital. All patients’ conditions stabilized, and they were discharged after treatment, Dr. Paras Mandlecha stated.

Photo caption:

Municipal health officer, Dr. Paras Mandlecha interacting with health staff at a polling centre.