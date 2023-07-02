Harare [Zimbabawe], July 2 : West Indies won't be qualifying for the ICC Men's World Cup as they have not won a single match in the Super Six of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, however, the all-rounder and the team's former captain Jason Holder thinks that "all is not lost" for them.

On Saturday, Scotland orchestrated one of the biggest upsets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, defeating two-time World Champions West Indies in a Super Six clash by 7 wickets. This defeat marks the first time since 1975 that Caribbeans failed to seal World Cup qualification.

After the loss, Holder said that this is the lowest point he had with the team but he still hopes that the young players will turn things around for West Indies cricket

"Probably one of the lowest points I've had with the team. I don't think all is lost. There's a lot of young guys in the group who can definitely develop and turn things around for West Indies cricket," Holder said at the post-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We've got a young crop of players and we've got to put some support around them. It's really important that we try to utilise time outside of competition and put things in place where we can develop our talent," he further added.

"We have to look at the levels below and improve them so that when guys get here, they have a good foundation. It's an area we need to pay some special attention to. It's not a quick fix. It's something we need to spend time on. Development is the most important thing. Hopefully in the next couple of years we can see the fruits of that crop."

"We've all got to do it. It's not an individual thing, it's not a territorial thing, we've got to come together as a region and really think about how we want to go forward as a group and make it happen," he said.

Expressing hope of getting better, Holder said that West Indies needs consistent direction.

"But there's no point moping on and keeping our heads down. We have to find ways to get better and head in the direction we need to head in consistently. There have been too many fluctuations between good performances and bad performances. It's a matter for us to understand where we are at, know where we want to go and all of us putting our hands up," he further added.

WI will face Oman in their next match on July 5 in the Super Six match of the World Cup Qualifier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor