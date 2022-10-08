14 arrested in gambling den raid

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

A team from Kranti Chowk Police Station raided a gambling den being run ‘Kannad Cultural Club’ in Mill Corner area at 8.15 pm on Thursday.

According to details, gambling named ‘Tirrat’ was being played with money at the club.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the den and arrested 14 persons. Their names are Chandan Salampure, Gautam Gavai, Santosh Birute, Shaikh Anwar Amir, Harish Soni, Ram Sheshrao Bodkhe, Subhash Murkute, Shaikh Javed Ahmed, Mohammed Minaoddin, Shaikh Gulab Chand, Prakash Wankhede, Shaikh Rashid Abbas and Sanjay Kachre.

Police recovered cash, mobile phone and gambling materials worth Rs 38,600. A case was registered with Kranti Chowk Police Station.