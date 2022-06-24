1.4 kms security wall to be constructed in GMCH

Aurangabad, June 24:

As long as 1.4 kms security wall will be constructed at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to restrict trespassing and encroachment. The dilapidated parts of the existing 2.6 kms long wall, around 1.4 kms wall will be constructed and four huge entrances will be erected. This work will cost Rs 3.80 crores. The work order will be issued next week, informed PWD deputy engineer K M I Syed.

A lot of land has been encroached on by the residents in GMCH. Hence, the then dean in 2018, submitted proposals for a security wall with an estimated amount of Rs 4.99 crores, a drainage system for residential and non-residential buildings amounting Rs 2.53 crores, and Rs 2.47 crores for the drainage system of the resident doctors hostel and library building.

Later, Rs 3.80 crores were sanctioned for the security wall and Rs 4.20 crores for the drainage system. The tender process for the security wall is in progress and the work orders are likely to be issued next week. The work is expected to be completed within the next two financial years. The length of the new wall will be 1400 meters and 2.4 meters high along with two feet of fencing.

The tender process for the drainage system will start on July 3 and the work order will be released in August, Syed said.