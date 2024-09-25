14 researchers vying for 1 Ph D seat;

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 14 aspiring researchers are competing for admission to one seat within the jurisdiction of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the university will conduct the Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 at 11 centres in four districts on October 3. The PET is mandatory for admissions to Ph D, but, NET and M Phil holders are exempted from it. The online registration was carried out between July 1 and August 15.

More than 14,000 research aspirants applied for the PET. As per the list of eligible, ineligible and exempt candidates, 11,448 were declared eligible for the test after the scrutiny while 1,998 were exempted. Nearly 700 candidates did not complete the application process, so, they were declared ineligible. Nearly 14 students are competing for one seat of Ph D.

One of the reasons is that the number of research guides was reduced due to new regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Those who are approved postgraduate teachers are now eligible to be Ph D guides. The university made ordinances as per the UGC norms. So, many non-PG-approved teachers cannot take students as research guides.

Talking to this newspaper, pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said Those who qualify PET will have to appear before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC). “After this, the exact figure of Ph D candidates will be available. The number of aspirants will go down after the PET and RRC result,” he said.

Box

1500 seats in 40 subjects

There are 497 researchers with nearly 1500 vacant seats in 44 subjects of four faculties—Science and Technology Faculty, Humanities Faculty, Interdisciplinary Faculty, and Commerce Faculty. The faculty-wise number of subjects, research guides and seats are as follows;

--Faculty of Science and Technology

No of subjects----research guides---seats

19--------------226--------------595

--Faculty of Humanities

No of subjects----research guides---seats

14------------168------------------483

--Faculty of Interdisciplinary

No of subjects----research guides--seats

06--------------47--------------------82

--Faculty of Commerce and Management Science

No of subjects----research guides---seats

04--------56----------------------------116

Box

Lowest-ever seats for admission

This time around, the seats for admissions are the lowest during the last three PETs. There were 7,000 seats for PET- 2021 while 4,900 seats for PET 2016. There are 1500 seats for this PET-24. On the point of less number of research guides, Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the university cannot do anything due to UGC norms and ordinances.