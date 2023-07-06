14-year-old girl from Pune traces her lover to Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 14-year-old girl named Priya (name changed) from Pune came to Waluj in search of her lover, Akshay (18, name changed), whom she had met on social media a year ago. Akshay works in a hotel in Ellora, and the two had vowed to live and die together. Priya arrived in Waluj on July 3 to meet Akshay, who took her to a relative's house in Patoda.

However, Priya's parents lodged a complaint with the police station in Pune when she went missing. Fearing the incident could backfire, Akshay's relatives took both of them to the MIDC Waluj police station and handed them over on Thursday.

After conducting counseling for the couple, PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sandeep Shinde, and women constable Priyanka Talwande contacted Priya's relatives, who have left for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to collect her. The police have not yet filed any charges in the matter.