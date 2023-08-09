1,400 defaulters has outstanding of Rs 244cr

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 1,400 people have taken loans worth Rs 244 crore from the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha in the past few years. However, after realizing the possibility that the Patsanstha would be bankrupt, they stopped paying the loan installments. The administrators have now concentrated their attention on the defaulters and have taken the decision to implement the loan recovery process rigorously. It will help the Patsanstha financially and the deposits of the depositors can be returned easily.

A case was registered against the chairman and the directors of the Adarsh Patsanstha with the Cidco police station on July 11 about the scam of Rs 202 crore. The chairman Ambadas Mankape, director Ashok Kakade, Kakasaheb Kakade, Bhausaheb Mogal, Trambak Pathade, Ramsingh Jadhav and Namdeo Kachkure have been arrested so far. Out of the total properties of the Patsanstha and directors, the police have searched 35 properties.

In all, 44,785 depositors depositing a sum between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 have deposited a total amount of Rs 92,32,75,000.

Loan recovery drive

In all, 1,400 defaulters of the Patsanstha have the outstanding amount of Rs 244 crore. In order to the return the money of the depositors, the administrators will launch a special loan recovery drive soon. The depositors will be given their money in six stages, the sources said.

Search for properties of directors

The police have traced 35 properties amounting to Rs 150 crore. The police are now also taking the information of the properties of the directors. The police are concentrating on the properties of director Anil Mankape and chief manager Devidas Sakharam Adhane, the officers said.

62K depositors deposit Rs 356cr

Deposits (Rs) Depositors Amount deposited (Rs)

25,000 to 30,000 44,785 92,32,75,000

25,000 to 50,000 3,420 13,85,15,354

50,000 to 1 lakh 4,835 40,46,33,184

1 lakh to 30 lakh 6,284 117,13,87,522

30 lakh to 50 lakh 1,844 77,81,52,289

50 lakh to 1 crore 1,051 98,19,71,373

Total 62,219 356,69,82,250