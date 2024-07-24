1400 mm water pipeline shut for 8 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 1400 mm diameter pipeline supplying water to the city sustained a technical snag in the valve near the railway station unexpectedly. On Tuesday at 6 pm, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) began replacing the faulty valve. After eight hours of intense effort, the valve was replaced and the water supply to the city resumed at 2.30 am. Meanwhile, the eight-hour disruption has affected areas like Jubilee Park, University, and Hanuman Tekdi as they did not receive water in their taps.

Earlier, on July 16, a pipeline burst at Dhorkin, cutting off the city's water supply for 22 hours. The city faced a water crisis on Ashadhi Ekadashi and Muharram.

On July 23 morning, the staff informed the water supply section officials about the failure of the butterfly valve near the railway station. The water supply was maintained with difficulty until the evening. Complaints emerged about no water reaching the Jubilee Park overhead water tank. Therefore, the supply from Nakshtrawadi was stopped urgently at 6 pm. It took at least three to three and a half hours to empty the pipeline. Later on, the valve replacement work started at midnight.

After the completion of the task at 2 am, the water supply resumed at 2.30 am. The old city’s water supply was halted for eight hours, disrupting the supply schedule. Priority was given to restoring supply on Wednesday. Some colonies received water later, according to the CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak.