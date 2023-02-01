1400 mm waterline burst near the railway station

-Repair work by municipal corporation on war footing

Aurangabad: The 1400 mm waterline burst near the railway flyover on Wednesday evening. The water supply was immediately shut off and the repair work was started on war footing. The water supply of the city will be affected on Thursday.

Just last week, a 700 mm diameter waterline burst in Farola. The power supply was interrupted due to stormy wind and rain causing the city to face a water crisis. On Wednesday, water supply to the city was disrupted as the 1400 mm waterline burst. After getting information, executive engineer of water supply department MB Qazi along with workers reached the spot. Welding work was undertaken immediately. The work continued till late in the night. Water supply was disrupted in many parts of the city. The 1400 mm diameter water channel was completely emptied. For this, a drain valve was opened at Nath Seeds on Paithan road. As a result, lakhs of liters of water flowed down the drain.