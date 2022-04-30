14,348 students appear for 80 seats

Aurangabad, April 30:

The pre-admission test for the sixth admission in Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay at Kannad was held on Saturday at 72 centers in the district. As many as 17,005 students had registered for the examination for 80 seats. In all, 14,348 students appeared for the exam.

A total of 12 students were accommodated in one class room for the paper which was held between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm. The 100 marks paper had 50 marks aptitude test and 25 marks each for language and mathematics. There were 11 examination centers in Aurangabad city, 20 in the tehsil, two in Khultabad, ten in Kannad, two in Soygaon, six in Paithan, ten in Gangapur, six in Vaijapur and five in Phulambri. Center director, sitting and a flying squad, and education officer MK Deshmukh, principal Pankaj Deshmukh, coordinator Sitaram Pawar and JV Chaure took efforts.