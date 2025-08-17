144 donate blood at Jain Conference camp, flag hoisting held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jain Conference National Youth Wing, New Delhi, organised blood donation camps at Mahavir Bhavan and South Central Sthanak, where 144 donors came forward on Independence Day.

Flag hoisting was performed by saints, including Sumanprubhaji at Mahavir Bhavan and Aradhanaji at South Central Sthanak. Major Rajpal Gaur of the Indian Army inspired youth with a message on patriotism, while police inspector Atul Yerme also attended. The nationwide drive to create a Jain blood donor database is led by national president Vipul Jain and national youth general secretary Amit Jain. Provincial leaders Hitesh Kankaria and Niketan Kothari guided the programme, which drew wide participation from community leaders, organisations, and youth representatives.