1,442 posts vacant in various departments of ZP

Aurangabad, May 12:

As many as 1,442 posts of 52 cadres in various departments of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) are vacant from the past several years. This is putting additional workload on the employees.

In particular, the government has ordered that the posts of Class IV employees should not be filled any more, so in many offices, the work has to be done by Class III employees. A total of 13,460 posts of class three and class four have been sanctioned. Of these, 11,811 posts are filled through direct recruitment and 1589 posts are filled through promotion.

Several posts are vacant in the general administration, works department, water supply department, irrigation department, Panchayat department, education department, social welfare department, animal husbandry, agriculture department and health department.

However, for the last few years, there has been no recruitment for the vacant post in the ZP. On the contrary, every month employees retire and some pass away. As a result, the number of vacancies in various departments is increasing every year. The load of additional work is falling on the officers and employees working in various departments.

Officers have to do additional work

There are three posts of peon in the irrigation department. Two of these posts are vacant. Only one peon is working. If this peon is on leave or has gone elsewhere for office work, the staff has to carry the files around. A similar picture can be seen in other departments.