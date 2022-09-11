145 people register in free Jaipur foot camp

Inauguration of camp by Dr Bhagwat Karad

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

The 36th free Jaipur foot camp organised by the Giants Group of Aurangabad was inaugurated by the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at Simant marriage hall on Sunday. The camp has been organized continuously by Giants Group for the past 36 years. So far 145 people have registered in this camp.

Dr Karad was welcomed by camp president Dinesh Gangwal. Speaking on the occasion, project head Dr Ravindra Zanwar said that till date 5000 patients have benefited from this camp. On this occasion, Dr Karad assured to give all possible help to the camp. The patients were screened and shortlisted by Dr Zawar at Simant marriage hall. Dr Anjali Karad, Rekha Gangwal, Shital Rajput, federation president Rajendra Chavan, secretary Narendra Patel, treasurer Vishnu Raut, secretary Narendra Patel and others were present on the occasion.