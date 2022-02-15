148 patients infected with Omicron variant reported in district on Tuesday!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

In a surprising development, 148 patients suffering from the Omicron variant of Coronavirus were reported in the district on Tuesday. This is the highest figure of patients detected in one single day, so far. The majority of patients had recovered from the infection as the genome sequencing report is received late from Pune. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health administration is contacting city patients and recording their health status regularly.

The city has witnessed a steep rise in Covid-19 patients in January 2022. The reporting of patients infected with Omicron variants was also there during the month. So far, there was reporting of 60 Omicron infected patients from the district.

In February, the figure of patients started dwindling. Meanwhile, the detection of 148 Omicron infected patients in the district on Tuesday created a sensation. This has increased the worries of the health administration. However, it has been observed that these reported patients are healthy and has already recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the civic health administration has started contacting these patients.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said, " We are keeping a track of each patient from the city, who has been reported as infected with Omicron variant, and is regularly reviewing their health status."