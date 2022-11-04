15 booked for breaking road dividers for commercial benefits

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Taking cognizance of the increased accidents on the highways, SP Manish Kalwaniya took action against the businessmen for breaking the dividers in front of their establishments for commercial gains at various places in the district.

The hotel owners and other businessmen broke the dividers on the highways. The number of accidents was on the rise due to it. Hence, SP Kalwaniya through the highways management officers initiated action and registered cases against 15 such persons. They include Hotel Mauli, Hotel Shivraj, Hotel Ashok, Hotel Abacha Wada, Hotel Shrimurti, Garje Farm House, and Hadgaon Washing Centre in the Kannad rural police station jurisdiction. Similarly, Hotel Amrapali and Hotel Rohini on Kasabkheda to Palaswadi in Khuldabad police station and Hotel Butterfly (Old Kaigaon), Hotel Loksevak, Gandhi Petrol Pump, Hotel Jijau, Ganouj Company, HP Petrol Pump and Hotel Indian Dhaba and Dhoregaon Grampanchayat in Gangapur police station jurisdiction. Under Pachod police station jurisdiction and against an unidentified person who constructed a divider on the road between Rajapur near Dabhrul village in Pachod police station jurisdiction.

SP Kalwaniya said, the accidents are on arise due to the breaking of the dividers between two lanes. Hence, the action was taken against the owners of commercial establishments. Action will be taken against those in the near future, who will violate the law.