15 electric buses to arrive in city by March-end

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) Abhijeet Chaudhari, on Thursday, underlined that ASCDCL is operating all the smart buses at full capacity. 100 buses are plying on the road. Meanwhile, the design of the electric bus has been finalised. Hence, we are hoping to get 15 electric buses by the end of March.

It may be noted that the ASCDCL will be getting a total of 35 electric buses, out of which, 20 buses will come in the second phase. In future, the ASCDCL will have a herd of 135 buses (including 100 Smart Buses procured from Tata Company).

It may be noted the decision to have electric buses was made after the e-Vehicle Policy of the Central and State Governments came into effect. The decision was made to purchase electric buses, but later, it was decided to hire them from Hyderabad-based EV Trans Pvt on a rental basis.

An agreement to share the responsibilities like operations and maintenance or rent will be signed soon. The revenue generated from passenger tickets will go to the smart city while the agency will be paid charges of Rs 59 per km, it is learnt.