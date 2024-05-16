15 L villagers from M’wada depend on tankers to quench thirst

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the administrative machinery was busy with election work while political leaders for canvassing of candidates in Marathwada. So, no one paid attention towards water scarcity and drought.

The number of tankers has increased during the last 15 days. Nearly 15 lakh villagers from the eight districts of the region are dependent on 1758 tankers to quench their thirst. There is a demand from the rural areas that the Government and the administration should pay attention towards water scarcity since the election work was over.

The region is facing water scarcity. When the May month began, 1424 tankers were supplied to 12 lakh villagers from 961 villages and 345 hamlets. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took review of water scarcity through divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad.

Box

The number of tankers was increased by 334 in 15 days due to a rise in the number of villagers by 3lakh in the eight districts. The villagers have to tread here and there for water if tankers do not reach on time. Now, 1193 villages and 455 hamlets are facing water scarcity. The administrations acquired 651 wells with the rise in villages and hamlets facing water paucity. Issues like water scarcity, farmers' suicides, and required support prices for agricultural produce were missing during the election canvassing. The leaders entertained to voters through their speeches.

Box

Water storage declining in dams

The region has 877 dams. Of them, 11 are big, 75 medium and 749 are small. All the water reservoirs have 10.33 pc water storage. Many medium and small water bodies have dried up.

Box

Tankers rose to 1758 from 109

In January this year, 109 tankers supplied water to 109 villages of districts while 76 tankers were pressed into the service for 76 villages from Jalna. The number of tankers increased to 319 in February followed by March (up to 435), April (1424) and May (1758).

Box

651 new wells acquired

The administration acquired 2083 wells in the division. A total of 651 new wells were acquired.

The district-wise number acquired wells are as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (346), Jalna (468), Parbhani (158), Hingoli (100), Beed (392), Nanded (169), Latur (333) and Dharashiv (813).

Out of the total, 900 were acquired for tankers.

Box

District-wise number of tankers

The district-wise number of tankers is as follows;

District--------------------------number

Chh Sambhajinagar----------- 678

Jalna---------------------------- 488

Parbhani-------------------------14

Hingoli--------------------------- 02

Nanded---------------------------21

Beed-----------------------------399

Latur-----------------------------25

Dharashiv---------------------- 131

Total--------------------------- 1758