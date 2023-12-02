15 lakh families will get invitation for Shri Ram Janmotsav at Ayodhya

15 Kalash of Akshata have entered the city from Ayodhya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The idol of Sri Ram will be enshrined in a grand ceremony on January 22, 2024 in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has started preparations to make this event unforgettable. On this occasion, a kalash of Akshata and a special photograph of the temple arrived in the city from Ayodhya. One and a half lakh workers will extend the invitation to 15 lakh families in Marathwada and Khandesh.

15 Kalash of Akshatas arrive in the city

15 Kalash of Akshata have entered the city from Ayodhya. Akshata will be distributed in 15 districts of Deogiri province between January 1 to 15, 2024. Kalash will be worshiped at Shri Ram temple in Kiradpura on Sunday. From there these Kalash will be sent to all districts.

Community worship in 20,000 temples

It is not possible for all the devotees to go to Ayodhya for the inauguration ceremony. Hence the devotees can go to the Ram temple near the house and celebrate 'Anandotsav'. All Shri Ram temples will be decorated and mass worship and aarti of Lord Shri Ram's idol will be performed. This religious ceremony will be held in 20,000 temples of Marathwada and Khandesh under Deogiri prant, said Rajeev Jagirdar, Mandir Archak Purohit Ayam chief, VHP.

Live screening through LED

On January 22, LED screens will be installed in Shriram temples and other temples in various parts of the city. A live broadcast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya will be shown on it.

House-to-house Deepotsav

On behalf of the VHP, Akshata and photos of Shri Ram and the temple will be distributed from January 1 and 15. Devotees should worship the image of Shri Ram at their homes on January 22, do Aarti and celebrate Deepotsav by lighting lamps in front of their houses in the evening, said Sanjayappa Bargaje, president, VHP, Deogiri prant.