150-200 mischievous persons booked

Aurangabad, June 11:

Around 150-200 mischievous persons were booked with Begumpura Police Station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including causing to gather thousands of people in the divisional commissioner's office premises on Friday.

According to details, members of Muslim communities were to submit a memorandum to the divisional commissioner after Friday prayer to demand stern action against BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who made a controversial statement against Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).

Suddenly, youths 50-60 two-wheelers reached between the office of the district collector and Delhi Gate and started staging ‘Rasta Roko.’

Within no time, more people came there and it turned into thousands of person mob. There was no police bandobast at that time. On learning information, police reached the spot.

When the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta also arrived at the spot, hundreds of youths were mischievous. It has also come to light that many of them had taken sedative pills (locally called ‘button’). Because of them, thousands of people gathered there.

It is also speculated that their leader was a former corporator.

So, 150-200 persons were booked under different sections of obstructing Government work and rioting laws. PSI Vishal Bodkhe registered a case on the basis of a complaint given by PSI Vikramsinha Chouhan. Police inspector Prashant Potdar is on the case.

Senior police officers said that the work of identifying those persons had begun. Those who spread the rumour on social media are also on the target of the police.