150 meritorious students waiting for prizes

Nearly 150 students of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) schools have been waiting for Rs 14 lakh prizes. It may be noted that the AMC runs 72 schools which 18,000 students. The civic body gives cash prizes to those students who obtain 80 per cent marks in SSC every year.

A total of 150 students who were declared merit holders in the March 2022 examination were selected for the prizes. The Education Department submitted the proposal to Women and Child Welfare Department in Aurangabad. The actual amount of prizes is Rs 14 lakh to be given from the fund of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The SSC examination for the current year will commence next month yet, the students of last year have been waiting for the scholarship.

According to sources, no action was taken on the proposal as the files of the scholarship are lying in the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The 40th foundation of the Corporation was celebrated on December 8, 2022. The students were hoping to get the prizes on this day as they were given only a certificate.

The students were asked in December that the prize amount would be deposited in the students' accounts in the next two or three days.

However, the prize amount was not deposited in the students' accounts. The students and parents were upset over this.

Headmasters waiting for joining

Meanwhile, posts of headmasters are lying vacant in many AMC schools. So, the administrator promoted 11 teachers as headmasters some months ago. The promoted teachers did not get joining as HM at new place. Those who were promoted as headmasters are still working as teachers at the old place.