1,500 Crore turnover on the day before Lakshmi Puja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The shopping festival for Diwali is in full swing, and on Monday, the day before Lakshmi Puja, the city witnessed huge business activity. The shopping continued late into the night. According to officials of the traders’ association, the turnover for the day crossed 1,500 crore.

Clothing sales continue strong in the final phase

Even on the day before Lakshmi Puja, the markets were crowded, especially in readymade clothing and saree showrooms. At some readymade clothing stores of leading brands, customers had to wait for an hour or more.

High demand for Mahalaxmi photos

On Monday, Mahalaxmi photos were in great demand. Many shops sold small and large framed photos, digital images, and even 3D photos. Several shopkeepers were giving photos of Goddess Lakshmi as gifts with purchases. Additionally, many people purchased POP idols of Lakshmi, particularly in areas like Aurangpura, Supari Hanuman Mandir Road, Keli Bazaar, Machalikhadak, and Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, where sales of idols were very high.

From incense sticks to fragrant dhoop

While shoppers thronged markets for clothing and electronic appliances, there was also demand for items needed for Lakshmi Puja incense sticks, fragrant dhoop, and prasad items such as battashe, raw rice, bolka, and kerosene wicks, all of which were purchased meticulously.

Readymade sweets and farsan popular among customers

Many stalls selling readymade sweets and farsan were set up across the city. Customers flocked to these stalls throughout the day, with long queues seen outside sweet shops as well.

Employees missed meals due to crowd

The heavy rush meant that shop employees did not get time for proper meals throughout the day. Many managed only a cup of tea while working late into the night. The shopping continued until midnight, and in some showrooms, staff were still organizing sarees and other clothing until 3 am .

100 Trucks of goods arriving daily

During the Dussehra-Diwali season, around 100 trucks of goods arrive in the city daily, each carrying merchandise worth approximately 1 crore. This year, the turnover has increased by 30–40% compared to last year. On Monday alone, the estimated turnover exceeded 1,500 crore.

— Lakshminarayan Rathi, Vice president, District traders’ federation