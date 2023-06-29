Sadhus and Sadhvis arrive in city for chaturmas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The arrival of revered Sadhus and Sadhvijis at Mahaveer Bhavan on Thursday marked a momentous occasion as devotees warmly welcomed them with chants of 'Tarakrishiji Aye Hai, Nai Roshni Laye Hai' and 'Kon Aye Bhai Kon Aye Jain Dharma Ke Veer Aye.' The auspicious event coincided with the beginning of Chaturmasa, a sacred period of religious observance. Notable personalities such as Navkar Sadhak Tarakrishiji, Suyogrishiji, Sujithrishiji, Uday Prabhaji, and Sevabhavi Karunaprabhaji graced the gathering, bringing joy to the Jain community. The event was organized by various Jain associations, including the Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthankavasi Jain Shravak Sangh and witnessed active participation from Jain youth and women's groups.