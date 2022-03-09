151 students of Nilajgaon shifted to Bokud Jalgaon school

Aurangabad, March 9:

A total of 151 of Laxmibai Vidyalaya of Nilajgaon were shifted to Shriram Higher Secondary School of Bokud Jalgaon.

It may be noted that students of HSC were found taking English subject paper in a pandal at Laxmibai Vidyalaya of Nilajgaon on the first day of examinations which began on March 4.

Also, two students were sitting on a single bench.

Education Officer M K Deshmukh recommended to cancel the permission of the school for providing false information. He also recommended shifting the students to another centre.

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) cancelled the Nilajgaon centre and decided to allot the centre at SBES’ Higher Secondary School of Bidkin.

The students' school was asked to make a transport arrangement for them.

But, villagers from Jambhli and Nilajgaon submitted a memorandum to the State Board requesting to accommodate the students at Shriram Higher Secondary School of Bokud Jalgaon.