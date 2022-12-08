152 iron angles of fence of forest area stolen

Aurangabad

In all, 152 iron angles of a fence of the reserved forest area in Maliwada were stolen. The theft came to the fore on Saturday. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station.

According to the complaint lodged by forest guard Ramnath Muley, thieves stole the angles of the fence or the reserved forest area in Gut No. 45 in Maliwada. The theft was noticed when the conservator of forest and forest department employees were patrolling on Saturday. The police are further investigating the case.