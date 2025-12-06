157 donors pay tribute through blood donation on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, 157 donors paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by donating blood on Saturday, 6 December. The blood donation drive, jointly organised by the Milind Nagasenvan Students Welfare Association and the Republican Students’ Sena, saw enthusiastic participation from past and present students of the People’s Education Society near Babasaheb’s memorial at Bhadkal Gate.

Government Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the Government Blood Bank, Ahilyanagar, conducted the blood collection. HDFC Bank provided gift items to donors, while the Madhavrao Borde Foundation distributed copies of the Constitution’s Preamble.

Sachin Nikam, Kunal Bhalerao, prof. Prabodhan Bansode, Rashtrapal Gawai, prof. Milind Manwar, Balaji Sonawane, along with several alumni, worked to make the blood donation initiative successful.