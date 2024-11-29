16 tolas of gold ornaments stolen in daylight from locked house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a broad daylight incident, gold jewellery weighing 16 tolas was stolen from an almirah by breaking into a house at the upscale Cidco area (in Waluj Mahanagar) on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered with MIDC Waluj police station based on the complaint filed by Raju Baburao Bankar (50, Samarth Residency, House No. C-9).

Raju Bankar works as a manager in a well-known company situated in the Waluj Industrial Estate. His son was in Vadodara (Baroda), Gujarat for education, and to visit him, Bankar's wife had gone to Gujarat on November 26. On November 27, Raju Bankar locked the house and left for work at 8 am. When he returned home from the company at 7 pm, he found the lock on the house broken. Upon entering and inspecting, he discovered that the gold jewellery kept in the locker inside the cupboard had been stolen.

Details of Theft

Approximately 16 tolas of gold were stolen, which included two mangalsutras weighing 6 tolas, three gold chains weighing 33 grams, two gold rings weighing 10 grams, seven gold coins, four gold earrings weighing 25 grams, and a pair of gold earrings weighing 6 grams. This total jewellery, approximately 16 tolas in weight, was reported stolen by Raju Bankar. Based on his complaint, a theft case has been filed for stolen goods worth approximately Rs. 4,47,000. Assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde is conducting a further investigation into the case.

Details of the CCTV footage

On the day of the incident, between 1 and 2 pm on Wednesday, two thieves were seen arriving in a car at the Samarth Residency Society. These thieves are suspected to have broken the house lock and stolen the valuables. According to the preliminary reports from the police, the investigation is being carried out based on this information. The thieves' actions were captured on the CCTV camera, and the police are following up on these leads.