16-year-old dies of heart attack

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy died due to a heart attack in Walan in Vaijapur tehsil on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Amol Narayan Bhagwat.

Amol had a hole in his heart and had earlier undergone heart surgery. On Thursday, he fell unconscious and was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur. The doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Amol was studying in class eleventh in Sant Bahinabai College in Shivur. A case of accidental death has been reported with Shivur police station. The police are further investigating the case.