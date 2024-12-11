"16 years of hope, Triplets' new beginning"

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After 16 years of marriage, a woman gave birth to triplets at GMCH. Due to their low birth weight, all three babies were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with two placed on ventilators. Doctors and nurses provided intensive care, and the mother supported her babies throughout the treatment. After a month, all three babies recovered and were discharged on Wednesday.

This is the first time triplets have been discharged from the NICU on the same day. Previously, one baby at a time was discharged. The woman from Buldhana district gave birth to two girls and a boy on November 13 via cesarean section. Despite the joy of becoming a mother after 16 years, the babies were underweight, requiring NICU care. Under the guidance of dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and NICU head Dr L.S. Deshmukh, along with doctors Amol Joshi and Atul Londhe, the babies received excellent care. After 28 days of treatment, all three babies were discharged. The mother was allowed to hold her babies, providing essential warmth. Dr John Biswas, Dr Shek Muntekim, Dr Sonali Awale, Dr Hemant Patil, Dr Sumit Jina, charge sister Neelima Kasar, Usha Jaiswal, Amrapali Nikale and Jijita Pushkaran worked tirelessly for the babies. At admission, the first girl weighed 1.80 kg, the second girl weighed 1.25 kg, and the boy weighed 1.25 kg. Upon discharge, their weights increased to 1.46 kg, 1.64 kg, and 1.73 kg respectively.

Photo: The mother with NICU Head Dr L.S. Deshmukh, Dr Amol Joshi, Dr Atul Londhe and the healthcare team.