1600 pages chargesheet submitted against Vihan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vihan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd duped hundreds of investors in the state, three years back on the lure of giving lucrative returns on their investment. In all, 14 investors from the city had deposited Rs 35.96 lakh in the company. The police have completed the investigation after three years and submitted a 1600 pages chargesheet in the court against Vihan company.

Based on the complaint lodged by Kalyan Ingale, a case was registered against the company. The company used to sell cosmetics, electronics, watches, jewellery and other products. The investors were made partners in the company and lured of lucrative returns on their investment.

Cases were registered against the company directors Mohd Imtiyaaz Mohd Iqbal, Dilipraj Dwarka Pukella, Rohit Deshpande, Ruta Deshpande, Prashant Chandorkar alias B G Bhaskaran, Prashant Ashok Chandorkar, Sumant Kulkarni, Dhananjay Deshpande, Hemant Bhise, Dipika Bhise, Dnyaneshwar alias Ankush Rindhe, Ajinkya Kavthekar, Akshay Kulkarni, Sarang Lahulkar, Gaurav Galphade, Vishal Samindre, Rameshwar Zine and Mayura Goswami.

Economic offence cell API Ajabsingh Jarwal, Prabhakar Raut, Sanjay Jarwal and others investigated the case. There are more than 20 such cases registered against the company at various places in the country. The investigating team collected the whatsapp chats, telegram group chats, seminar video and other evidence to make the case stronger.