16,000 vehicles fitted with ‘high security’ number plates in 24 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Out of 9.54 lakh vehicles registered before April 2019 in the district, only 3.24 lakh vehicles have so far been fitted with high security registration plates (HSRP). In the last 24 days, just 16,000 vehicles received the plates, while 6.30 lakh vehicles are still pending. With the deadline set for December 31, questions are being raised about how such a large number of vehicles can be covered in just seven days.

The deadline for fitting HSRP plates has already been extended four times, and officials have stated that December 31 is the final extension. Vehicle owners are now waiting to see whether another extension will be granted or if action will begin from the first day of the new year, as installing HSRP plates on lakhs of vehicles within a week appears impractical.

3.74 lakh vehicles registered online

So far, 3.24 lakh vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, have been fitted with HSRP plates, while 3.74 lakh vehicle owners have completed online registration for installation.

Install the number plate

Vehicle owners should get the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) installed. The deadline is December 31, after which action will be taken as per government orders.

— Vijay Kathole, regional transport officer