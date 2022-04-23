1601 religious places in city

Aurangabad, April 20:

The city police is collecting the information about the religious places in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad police commissionerate. In the information collected so far, it has been found that there are 1601 religious places in the city, the sources said.

Against the backdrop of the issue of loud speakers on the Mosques raised by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and other organisations, the Director General of Police issued orders to gain information about the number of religious places in the state to maintain law and order situation. The city police started collecting information in the jurisdiction of the respective police stations. Out of the 1601 religious places, 1020 are temples, 417 mosques, 40 churches, 120 Buddha Viharas and 4 Gurdwaras.