161 posts of Talathis to be filled; selected to get Rs 34 K monthly salary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The direct recruitment for 4,625 posts of Talathis has begun across the State. Of them, 161 posts will be filed in the district. Each selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 34,000.

The administration has appealed to graduates to avail of the opportunity. Out of the total, 141 posts will be filed through direct recruitment while remaining on compassionate grounds.

Graduate of any stream course of a recognised university is eligible to apply online for recruitment.

Aspirants can apply for the posts in only one district. The youths can get details about the posts and schedule on the portal (https://mahabhumi.gov.in). The last date for applying is July 17.

The registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000 while for reserved category, it is Rs 900. Resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate said that 161 posts of Talathi would be filled in the district.

“Of them, 141 posts will be filled through direct recruitment while the remaining posts are kept for the candidates whose parent died in service,” he added.