162 suspects reported positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

In all, 162 corona suspects including 108 from the city and 54 from the rural areas were reported positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-8 Cidco, Jyotinagar, Toshniwal Chowk Mowalanagar, N-2 Cidco, Beed By-pass, Akashwani area, Jawahar Colony, Samarthnagar, Padampura, Keshavnagari, Gajajnan Colony, Paithan Road, New Vishalnagar, Airport area, Bagla Chowk, Chikalthana area, Gulmandi, Kaisar Colony, Sharif Colony, Kamgar Chowk, Harshnagar, Srushtinagar, Bansilalnagar, Gadiya Vihar, Siddhantnagar, Mhada Colony, Surananagar, Pundliknagar, N-3, Keshavnagar (One each).

Laxmi Colony, N-4, Osmanpura, Nandanvan Colony, Ghati area, Garkheda, Jyotinagar, Jainagar (Two each). N-7, N-6 Cidco (Three only). N-1 Cidco (Four each). Others - 51.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri - 1, Khuldabad - 3, Sillod - 5, Aurangabad - 7, Vaijapur - 11 and Paithan - 12.

Increase in number of corona-infected doctors

In all, 7 doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been affected by Corona. Similarly, the doctors in the private hospitals are also getting infected. The in-charge of Covid Unit in Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital Dr Amol Kulkarni has also been infected with Covid. The number of doctors getting infecting is rising day by day. Similarly, the patients suffering from cold, cough and fever are crowding in the OPDs.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 8

New patients: 162 (City 151 Rural 32)

Total patients: 1,50,632

Cured - 1,46,318

Discharged today: 33 (City 29 04 rural)

Active: 656

Deaths: 3658 (00 die on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 8

Total Doses: 41,23,603

First Dose: 27,11,713

Second Dose: 14,11,890