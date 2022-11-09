164 ITI students to receive dual system training

Aurangabad:

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with GIZ under its skill development centre will be imparting three months ‘Dual System Training’ (DST) to 164 students of various government industrial training institutes.

Giving more information, Massia president Kiran Jagtap said, DST is a German education system in which both theoretical and practical industrial training is imparted simultaneously. Training will be imparted for machinist electrical, mechanical, welder and sheet metal cutting. They will also be given hands-on training for their trade related work in various companies.

The students of different trades will be able to closely monitor the entire operation of the company, different machine materials, modern tools and new technology and also get actual work experience. After completing the training, the students will have the work experience needed to secure a job in a company. Also entrepreneurs will get skilled workers.