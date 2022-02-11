167 MBBS admissions confirmed in GMCH

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

Out of the 200 MBBS seats in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), 167 admission have been confirmed in the first round. Similarly, out of the 163 PG seats, 94 have been confirmed so far.

The process of medical admissions has already begun. The first found for the post graduation (PG-2021) admissions from the central and state quotas has been completed. The first round of the MBBS admissions (UG-2021) was implemented between February 1 and 9.

The second round of PG admission for central quota will begin on February 16 and second round of UG admission from March 3. The date of the second round of the state quota is not yet known.

For the All India Quota (AIQ) first round, 15 admissions out of 87 and 79 out of 84 from state quota have been completed.

There are 200 seats for MBBS, of which 163 admissions out of total 170 state quota and 4 from the central quota have been filled. 33 seats admissions are still remaining.

The admission process is being implemented under the guidance of deputy dean Dr Siraz Bail by Dr Kapilesh Chaudhary, Dr Vinod Mundada, Dr Pratibha Deshmukh, Dr Kedar Joshi, Dr Sazia Anjum, Mahesh Gawade and others.