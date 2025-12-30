17 Former corporators, their relatives receive Uddhav Sena tickets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Uddhav Sena has fielded 94 candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation election, including 17 former corporators or their close relatives. In addition to loyal party workers, several newcomers have also been given tickets. This is the first municipal election since the split in the shiv sena. Following the division, most corporators joined the shinde sena and bjp, leaving uddhav sena with only a few sitting corporators. In recent days, the party has also granted tickets to new entrants who joined to contest the election.