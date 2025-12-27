17 nomination forms submitted against sale of 4,720

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 4,720 nomination forms have been purchased so far by aspirants for the municipal corporation elections. As none of the major political parties have yet announced their candidates, aspirants are maintaining a ‘wait-and-watch’ stance. A large number of nominations were expected to be filed on Saturday; however, information received from election officers at all nine centres revealed that only 17 nomination forms were submitted during the entire day. Only Monday and Tuesday now remain for filing nominations.

Uncertainty among political parties has further increased anxiety among aspirants. Many are unsure about what course of action to take if they fail to secure a party ticket. Aspirants are unable to decide whether or not to work on a ‘Plan B.’ Nomination forms will not be accepted on Sunday, and candidates will have to file their nominations within the two remaining days, Monday and Tuesday. The administration expects 1,500 to 1,800 nominations to be filed across 29 prabhags. Accordingly, election officers at all nine centres have made the necessary arrangements. Candidates will have a four-hour window to submit nominations, from 11 am to 3 pm.

On Saturday, election returning officers’ offices at all nine locations in the city witnessed only sparse crowds. During the day, 639 nomination forms were sold. Of the 17 nominations filed, 11 were by independent candidates, while six were submitted under the names of political parties.

Box 1

Prabhag-wise sale and submission of nomination forms

ERO Number/Prabhag Number/ Number of forms

1. 3/4/5 - 77

2. 15/16/17 - 95

3. 6/12/13/14 - 56

4. 1/2/7 - 44

5. 8/9/10/11 - 73

6. 23/24/25 - 72

7. 21/22/27 - 69

8. 26/28/29 -75

9. 18/19/20 -78

Total - 639

Box 2

17 nominations submitted

Meanwhile, the election administration has received 17 nomination forms. It includes one form each submission in the office of ERO 2 and 6; two forms each submission in the office of ERO 8 and 9; four forms each has been submitted in the office of ERO 3 and 7 and three forms have been submitted in the office of ERO 5. Of the total forms submitted today, six are from different political parties and 11 are independents.