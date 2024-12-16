17 officers & employees transferred in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) issued transferred orders of 17 officers and employees to administrative and academic departments in the evening of Monday.

According to sources, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar signed the orders of transfer today. In the transfer orders, the staff members were instructed to join the department of transfer.

Names of some of the transferred officers and employees are as follows;

Deputy registrars- Dr K S Dabhade, was transferred to Special Cell from Postgraduate Department, H G Thackeray from Examinations Department to PG Department and M G Bagatkar from Accounts Department to the Academic Section, Assistant Registrars- P S Padul from Special Cell to Ph D Section, Dr A Y Patil-from Academi Section (Syllabus) to Academic Section (general) and B B Wagh from General Administration Department (GAD) to Accounts Department, Desk Officers-V G Darbastwar from Foreign Language to GAD, B R Mhadik from Computer and IT Department to Examinations Department, P H Javle from Examinations Department to PM USHA Office, Mir Mustaque Ali from GAD to Foreign Language Department.