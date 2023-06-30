Ambati Rayudu announces entry into Andhra politics after retirement from cricket

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu officially announced commencement of his second innings in Andhra Pradesh politics. The 37-year-old cricketer, who played his last cricket match in Indian Premier League finals on May 29 on behalf of Chennai Super Kings which won the title, has been touring the nook and corner of his native Guntur district “to understand the issues confronting the people at the grassroots level.”“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems,” Rayudu told local reporters during his visit to Mutluru village of Vatticherukuru block in the district on Wednesday.

He said he was touring the rural areas of Guntur to know the needs of the people and what he could do to fulfil them. “I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose,” he said. The cricketer denied the speculations that he was contemplating contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from either Guntur or Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency. Though Rayudu is yet to spell out his stand on which party he would be joining, his comments on social media led to the speculation that he might join the YSR Congress party. On April 19, he tweeted showering praises on Jagan for his speech at Naupada in Srikakulam district. “Great speech.. our chief minister @ysjagan garu.. everyone in the state has complete belief in you sir.,” he tweeted. After the CSK won the IPL-2023 tourney, Rayudu met the chief minister along with the CSK management. “Had a great meeting with honourable CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy garu along with respected Rupa mam and CSK management to discuss the development of world class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged. Govt is developing a robust program for the youth of our state,” he tweeted.