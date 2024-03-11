Ambati Rayudu Wants Rohit Sharma to Lead CSK After MS Dhoni Retires; Here’s What He Said

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu shared his hopes for Rohit Sharma to don the iconic yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rayudu, who has played for both Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK, expressed his admiration for Rohit and backed him to continue playing in the IPL for the next 5-6 years.

Rayudu stated, "Rohit Sharma can play IPL for the next 5-6 years. If he wants to captain, the whole world is open for him. He can easily captain wherever he wants," Rayudu told News24. The former MI and CSK player went on to voice his desire, saying, "I want Rohit Sharma to play for CSK in 2025. If MS (Dhoni) retires, then Rohit can lead as well."

Rohit Sharma, renowned for his captaincy success with MI, secured five IPL titles during his 10-year tenure, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. However, ahead of IPL 2024, MI made the surprising decision to replace the 36-year-old with Hardik Pandya as their skipper.

Currently, CSK is led by the legendary MS Dhoni, who returned to the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season. Despite doubts surrounding his availability, the 42-year-old underwent surgery in Mumbai and has successfully recovered. However, Dhoni's retirement plans remain uncertain, as he had earlier hinted at wanting to conclude his IPL career in a special manner with the yellow jersey.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma recently led the Indian cricket team to a convincing 4-1 series win over touring England. Following the victory, the Indian skipper opened up about his retirement plans, stating, "I think if one day if I wake up and feel I’m not good enough, I’m not feeling good enough to play the sport. I’ll just talk it out and let them know about it. But honestly, I feel in the last two or three years my cricket has actually gone up, and I’m playing the best cricket."

