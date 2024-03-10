Pakistan Cricket Board Eye Shane Watson for Head Coach Role after Mohammad Hafeez Exit - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly approached former Australia allrounder Shane Watson for the head coach role of the senior men's team. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Watson is one of the leading contenders for the gig. He is currently performing his duties as the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9.Notably, under Watson, Quetta are set to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five years. They have won four and lost three out of their eight games thus far. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Watson will agree to a coaching commitment in discussion. The 42-year-old is currently coaching San Francisco Unicorns in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) and also has a commentary contract with Star Sports in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC events.

During his playing days, Watson was one of the match-winners of Australia and delivered many impactful performances for the Men in Green and Gold. The allrounder played 59 Tests for his country and scored 3731 runs and also claimed 75 wickets. It is understood that the PCB is looking to appoint someone on a long-term basis rather than a short-term appointment. The PCB would like to make the appointment before New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan in April.

On the other hand, Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy is also in line to become the next head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team. The board has been in search of a new head coach since Mohammad Hafeez who was with the side for the Australia and New Zealand series. Pakistan’s Test series loss to Australia and T20I series loss to New Zealand saw Hafeez step down from his temporary role with the side. PCB is now keen on having someone for a permanent role and they are interested in investing in experienced overseas players and coaching staff. Ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, the board is willing to hire an experienced candidate who has enough experience of leading and coaching successful teams. Sammy’s long-standing relationships with Pakistan could serve him well and lead to his appointment as the head coach of the national team. He has been an inspiring figure in Pakistan cricket since his days with the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.