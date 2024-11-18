ICC Likely to Announce Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule by End of This Week, Talks with PCB Ongoing: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to announce the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy by the end of this week, talks are on with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address India's concerns, sources told IANS.

The tournament has sparked a dispute between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the PCB. The BCCI has refused to travel to Pakistan for the event, citing security concerns. The BCCI has also formally written to the ICC outlining their position. In contrast, the PCB has rejected the idea of a hybrid model for the tournament, insisting that the entire event must be held in Pakistan.

Reports have suggested that the tournament could take place in a hybrid model, with all matches being hosted in Pakistan, while games involving India may be played in Dubai or Sri Lanka. However, neither the ICC nor the boards have provided clarity on the issue, and the situation remains unresolved.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13, with the two teams only meeting in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. The PCB had hoped for India’s participation in the Champions Trophy following the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, where the Indian team traveled to play in the hybrid model due to security concerns in Pakistan.