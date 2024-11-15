Champions Trophy 2025 Row: ICC Cancels Trophy Tour in PoK a Day After PCB's Announcement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly cancelled the Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour in three cities of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), just a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the plan.

ICC has denied PCB to conduct Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) cities: Reports pic.twitter.com/NMVaEfyJNl — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2024

According to reports, the ICC’s swift decision followed the PCB's plan to include PoK cities, including Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad, in the nationwide tour scheduled from November 16 to 24. The PCB had originally planned to showcase the Champions Trophy, which Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, in these scenic destinations.

Get ready, Pakistan!



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

“Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November,” the PCB posted on social media platform X.

Read Also | ICC asks BCCI to provide written explanation for not sending India to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The decision to deny the PoK cities follows longstanding political tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed region.

The ICC’s move comes amid growing uncertainty over India’s participation in the Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in Pakistan in February 2025. India has refused to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns. The PCB wrote to the ICC seeking clarification on India’s stance, and the ICC has reportedly asked the BCCI for a written explanation regarding its decision.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13, with the two teams only meeting in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. The PCB had hoped for India’s participation in the Champions Trophy following the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, where the Indian team traveled to play in the hybrid model due to security concerns in Pakistan.

The PCB has also been in discussions with the Pakistani government regarding India’s refusal to travel, as it continues to push for a resolution. While the PCB has denied reports of talks on hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid format, it remains a possibility.

The ICC was expected to announce the schedule for the Champions Trophy, but without confirmation of the venues, in the second week of November. The tentative schedule shows the tournament slated to run from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with matches set for Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.