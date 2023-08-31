India batter Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons

Ambati Rayudu who announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League earlier this year ended his stint with the Caribbean Premier League's outfit St Kitts and Nevis Patriots due to personal reasons. ESPNcricinfo reported that Rayudu has cut short his time with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots due to personal reasons.Rayudu featured in three innings for Patriots in the ongoing edition, scoring 47 runs scoring with a strike rate of 117.50. His scores in the three innings were 0, 32 and 15.

The right-handed batter was signed up as a marquee player by the Evin Lewis-led side and his signing made him only the second Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League after leg spinner Pravin Tambe. Rayudu already retired from international cricket and India's domestic cricket after guiding Chennai Super Kings to their record-fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.Rayudu took to 'X' formerly Twitter to announce his decision to end his stint with Patriots. "Thoroughly enjoyed my short stint at the cpl.. it was a great experience.. thank you @sknpatriots and @CPL.. wish @sknpatriots all the best for the remainder of the cpl and years going forward.." captioned his post on the social media platform and posted a picture with his Patriots' teammates.