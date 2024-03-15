Dhoni's Replacement? Ambati Rayudu Spills Beans on CSK Captain's Unexpected Move in Upcoming IPL Season

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu shared his insights on the upcoming IPL 2024 season, particularly regarding the role of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. Rayudu, who retired from the IPL after CSK's victory in the 2023 final, believes Dhoni won't promote himself to No.4 in the batting order.

Speaking to reporters at an event on Star Sports, Rayudu stated, "With Dhoni Bhai, you never know. But knowing him and what happened in the last few seasons, I am sure he will promote a youngster there. He might promote himself up a number or two, but not in the top order."

The departure of Rayudu leaves a gap in CSK's lineup, which they aim to fill with the inclusion of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, acquired for INR 14 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. Mitchell is seen as a potential replacement for Rayudu in CSK's playing XI.

Reflecting on his IPL career, Rayudu had a memorable exit, contributing significantly to CSK's record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. His crucial cameo in the final, scoring 19 runs off just eight balls with a boundary and two sixes, played a pivotal role in CSK's victory.

Despite not finishing the game, Rayudu's performance added to CSK's triumph, with Ravindra Jadeja stepping up as the hero in the final moments. Jadeja's six and boundary in the last two deliveries sealed the win for Chennai, much to the delight of their fans.

Rayudu's emotional farewell marked the end of an era, as he remains one of the few players alongside Rohit Sharma to have won a total of six IPL titles.