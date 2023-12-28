Ex-India Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Joins YSR Congress Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Former Indian cricket star Ambati Rayudu has stepped into the realm of politics by joining the YSR Congress Party. Rayudu made this political move in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The 37-year-old, who retired from all cricket formats after winning IPL 2023, has now ventured into politics.

Earlier this year in June, Rayudu had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the head of the YSR Congress Party. Jagan reportedly expressed the desire for Rayudu to contest in the upcoming elections, but the specific constituency for the Lok Sabha election has not been confirmed yet. If Rayudu decides to enter the Lok Sabha elections, he could potentially contest from Machilipatnam.

During his cricket career, Rayudu amassed a total of 1,694 runs in 55 ODIs for India, maintaining an average of 47.05. His highest score was an unbeaten 124 runs, and he scored three centuries and ten half-centuries. Rayudu also played six T20 matches, scoring only 42 runs with an average of 10.50.

Rayudu has been part of the IPL since 2010 and played in two of the most successful teams, the Mumbai Indians (2010-17) and Chennai Super Kings (2018-23). As part of MI and CSK, Rayudu has won five IPL titles. Rayudu is known for his explosive batting and impeccable fielding skills. He often bowls off-spin as well and has served as an occasional wicketkeeper. Rayudu played some memorable knocks for the franchise as he also knocked on the doors of the Indian national team. His impressive run saw him travel with the Indian team for the 2015 ODI World Cup where India lost to hosts and eventual winners Australia in the semifinal.

His international career later came to an end abruptly as he announced retirement after being dropped for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. His foray into politics adds a new dimension to his post-cricket career, and his future role within the YSR Congress Party will be closely watched.