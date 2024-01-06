Ambati Rayudu's Political Journey Takes a Turn, Quits YSRCP with Cryptic Message

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, a member of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party, has announced his exit from politics. On Saturday morning, Rayudu took to social media and stated that he wishes to take a break from politics for a while.

He posted a tweet saying, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time."

Ambati Rayudu's exit from politics comes just over a week after the former Indian cricketer joined the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party. His induction into the party took place in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM's office in Vijayawada. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, and Jagan Mohan Reddy, who welcomed Rayudu to the party. A video of the program was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of YSRCP.

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Expressing his decision on X, Rayudu mentioned the emotional culmination of a special IPL win and reflected on his cricketing journey. In one-day internationals (ODIs), Rayudu played 55 matches, scoring 1694 runs with an impressive average of 47.05. His best performance was an unbeaten 124 runs.